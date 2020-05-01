Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st

Nitish Marwah Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): This designer and developer of radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing moiré than 100% over the last 60 days.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX): This operator of business-to-business (B2B) trade showshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair Inc. (W): This company that engages in e-commerce business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer and commercializer of pharmaceuticals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

