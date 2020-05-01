New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): This designer and developer of radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing moiré than 100% over the last 60 days.
Accuray Incorporated Price and Consensus
Accuray Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Accuray Incorporated Quote
Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX): This operator of business-to-business (B2B) trade showshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. Price and Consensus
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. Quote
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Quote
Wayfair Inc. (W): This company that engages in e-commerce business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Wayfair Inc. Price and Consensus
Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This developer and commercializer of pharmaceuticals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Innoviva, Inc. Price and Consensus
Innoviva, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Innoviva, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Wayfair Inc. (W)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA)
Innoviva, Inc. (INVA)
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX)
Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)
