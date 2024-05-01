New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX: This footwear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN: This mineral processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
The Western Union Company WU: This money movement and payment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
