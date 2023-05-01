New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote

Veritiv VRTV: This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company which provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 day.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

PACCAR PCAR: This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Weatherford International WFRD: This company that provides oil field services and equipment like drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International PLC Price and Consensus

Weatherford International PLC price-consensus-chart | Weatherford International PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.