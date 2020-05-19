New Strong Buy Stocks For May 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This one of the top-most pharma companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 30 days.
FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO): This world's most trusted source for 3D measurement technology has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc (HCFT): This real estate specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
