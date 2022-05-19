New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This container-board and corrugated packaging products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

