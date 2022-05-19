New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.
OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus
OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote
SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus
SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote
Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This container-board and corrugated packaging products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Packaging Corporation of America Price and Consensus
Packaging Corporation of America price-consensus-chart | Packaging Corporation of America Quote
Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brigham Minerals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT): Free Stock Analysis Report
SouthState Corp. (SSB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.