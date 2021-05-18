New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : This manufacturer and seller of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : This retail department stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillards, Inc. Quote

Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) : This radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Townsquare Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Townsquare Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Townsquare Media, Inc. Quote

General Motors Company (GM) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dillards, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.