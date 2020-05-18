New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): This company that manufactures am, peanut butter, jelly, fruit syrups and beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN): This provider of telecommunications networking equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL): This biotech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR): This company that provides e-commerce transaction management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73% over the last 60 days.
