New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Service Corporation International SCI: This leading deathcare products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


