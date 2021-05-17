New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : This company that focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) : This healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) : This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.