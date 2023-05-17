New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM: This energy company engaging in the business of onshore oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGS: This company that engages in the production and transportation of natural gas in Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY: This semiconductor and related solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

