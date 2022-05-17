New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE: This provider of burner and combustion management systems and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 33.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.