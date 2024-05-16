New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This energy company which is focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus

Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This retailer which is offering design-led lifestyle products in Guangzhou, China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 day.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Aptiv APTV: This leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Aptiv PLC Price and Consensus

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.