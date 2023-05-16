New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND: This gold royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This company that owns medical offices, life science properties and senior living communities and wellness centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE: This manufacturer of road building and construction equipment and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.