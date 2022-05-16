New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and delivers proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 73% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This large fashion retailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. PANL: This seaborne dry-bulk transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.2% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This licensed pop-culture products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

