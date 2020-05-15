New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN): This company that operates as an online security and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Finjan Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Finjan Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Finjan Holdings, Inc. Quote
PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
PFSweb, Inc. Price and Consensus
PFSweb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PFSweb, Inc. Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote
Fannie Mae (FNMA): This largest non-bank financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Fannie Mae Price and Consensus
Fannie Mae price-consensus-chart | Fannie Mae Quote
IIVI Incorporated (IIVI): This company that manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
IIVI Incorporated Price and Consensus
IIVI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | IIVI Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
