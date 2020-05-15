New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN): This company that operates as an online security and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Fannie Mae (FNMA): This largest non-bank financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

IIVI Incorporated (IIVI): This company that manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

