New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group BSIG: This multi-boutique asset management company which focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies SGC: This company which, manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Commercial GOOD: This company which is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loan, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 day.

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

