New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT: This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG: This advertising and marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. FCNCA: This holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK: This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE: This electrical building wires and cables company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

