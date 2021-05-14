New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

General Motors Company (GM): This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Ameris Bancorp Price and Consensus

Ameris Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Ameris Bancorp Quote

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

