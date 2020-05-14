New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASX): This provider of semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc Price and Consensus

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc price-consensus-chart | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc Quote

Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI): This company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

Diamond S Shipping Inc Price and Consensus

Diamond S Shipping Inc price-consensus-chart | Diamond S Shipping Inc Quote

Spark Energy Inc (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 200% over the last 60 days.

Spark Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Spark Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Spark Energy Inc Quote

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): This company that cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation Price and Consensus

ChannelAdvisor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ChannelAdvisor Corporation Quote

Dropbox Inc (DBX): This service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox Inc Price and Consensus

Dropbox Inc price-consensus-chart | Dropbox Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.



Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.