New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Harmony Gold HMY: This company which, conducts underground and surface gold mining and also engaged in related activities such as exploration, processing, smelting and refining, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Mission Produce AVO: This company which sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

DXP Enterprises DXPE: This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 day.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Itron ITRI: This technology and services company which is one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.