Investing

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 13th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): This manufacturer and supplier of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): This distributor of specialty chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII): This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

