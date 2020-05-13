New Strong Buy Stocks for May 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA (LOMA): This cement manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA Sponsored ADR Quote

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology Inc Price and Consensus

Puma Biotechnology Inc price-consensus-chart | Puma Biotechnology Inc Quote

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc Price and Consensus

Karuna Therapeutics Inc price-consensus-chart | Karuna Therapeutics Inc Quote

Livongo Health Inc (LVGO): This consumer digital health company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Livongo Health Inc Price and Consensus

Livongo Health Inc price-consensus-chart | Livongo Health Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

