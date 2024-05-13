New Strong Buy Stocks for May 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 day.

Tutor Perini TPC: This company which, provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin APP: This company which, provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

HysterYale Materials Handling HY: This company which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, warehouse trucks, counter balanced trucks, cargo, container handling trucks and aftermarket parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

