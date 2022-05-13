New Strong Buy Stocks for May 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This explorer and developer of oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 88.4% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote
The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus
Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
