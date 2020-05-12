New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Macro Bank Inc (BMA): This leading bank in Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc Quote

Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP): This company that engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Chaparral Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Chaparral Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Chaparral Energy Inc Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL): This company that provides financial and investment services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia SA Quote

Career Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that provides educational services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG): This company that provides marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 200% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.