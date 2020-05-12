Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th

Tirthankar Chakraborty
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Macro Bank Inc (BMA): This leading bank in Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP): This company that engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL): This company that provides financial and investment services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that provides educational services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG): This company that provides marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 200% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

