New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

OI Glass OI: This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

CECO Environmental CECO: This company that manufactures and sells fiber bed mist eliminators to the various industries primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

BlackLine BL: This company which is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown Interactive DDI: This company which is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.

Golub Capital BDC GBDC: This business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

