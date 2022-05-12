New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and delivers proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.
TransAlta Corporation TAC: This company which operates a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas Inc. GASS: This company which provides seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
