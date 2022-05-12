New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and delivers proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

TransAlta Corporation TAC: This company which operates a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

TransAlta Corporation Price and Consensus

TransAlta Corporation price-consensus-chart | TransAlta Corporation Quote

StealthGas Inc. GASS: This company which provides seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus

StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.