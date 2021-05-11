New Strong Buy Stocks for May 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : This company that engages in the mining of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) : This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) : This electrical construction services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) : This independent exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

