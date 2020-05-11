New Strong Buy Stocks for May 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Medifast, Inc. (MED): This company that manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

MEDIFAST INC Price and Consensus

MEDIFAST INC price-consensus-chart | MEDIFAST INC Quote

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

IVERIC bio Inc Price and Consensus

IVERIC bio Inc price-consensus-chart | IVERIC bio Inc Quote

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS): This company that operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

TreeHouse Foods Inc Price and Consensus

TreeHouse Foods Inc price-consensus-chart | TreeHouse Foods Inc Quote

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN): This company that provides conversational commerce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

LivePerson Inc Price and Consensus

LivePerson Inc price-consensus-chart | LivePerson Inc Quote

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.