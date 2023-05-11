New Strong Buy Stocks for May 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH: This physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR: This software-based human capital management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH: This company that commercializes diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND: This gold royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation MCD: This global restaurant industry giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

