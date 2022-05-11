New Strong Buy Stocks for May 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

