New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises DXPE: This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU: This company which, provides filtration and media solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International EAT: This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

BellRing Brands BRBR: This company which, manufactures and sells nutrition products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

