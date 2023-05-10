New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

inTEST Corporation INTT: This company that provides test and process solutions for use in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

inTest Corporation Price and Consensus

inTest Corporation price-consensus-chart | inTest Corporation Quote

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI: This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR: This company that provides important air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Price and Consensus

Ingersoll Rand Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ingersoll Rand Inc. Quote

Vulcan Materials Company VMC: This construction aggregates company for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Vulcan Materials Company Price and Consensus

Vulcan Materials Company price-consensus-chart | Vulcan Materials Company Quote

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX: This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 160% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

