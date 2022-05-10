New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI: This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.
The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
