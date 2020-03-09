Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Nabtesco Corporation (NCTKF): This manufacturer of a range of equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

NABTESCO CP TKY Price and Consensus

NABTESCO CP TKY Price and Consensus

NABTESCO CP TKY price-consensus-chart | NABTESCO CP TKY Quote

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This operator of travel centers and standalone restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus

TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus

TravelCenters of America LLC price-consensus-chart | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote

Opera Limited (OPRA): This provider of mobile and PC web browsers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

TravelCenters of America LLC (TA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA): Free Stock Analysis Report

NABTESCO CP TKY (NCTKF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Evercore Inc (EVR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular