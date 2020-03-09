New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc. (EVR): This independent investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Nabtesco Corporation (NCTKF): This manufacturer of a range of equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This operator of travel centers and standalone restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Opera Limited (OPRA): This provider of mobile and PC web browsers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
