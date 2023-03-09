New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

WPP WPP: This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 day.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. KR: This retailcompanywhich operates a combination of food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

Baidu BIDU: This Beijing-based Chinese-language Internet search provider which also offers online marketing services to its customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Baidu, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Industrial Company GIC: This company which operates through its subsidiaries and provides industrial products principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

