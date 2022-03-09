Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies ACI: This company which is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.4% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear GIL: This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Houlihan Lokey HLI: This investment bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


