New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO): This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.4% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals as well as manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL SE (TOT): This company that engages in worldwide oil and gas production, other upstream, RM&T and an expanding multi-national specialty chemicals business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
