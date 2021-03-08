New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO): This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.4% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals as well as manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

TOTAL SE (TOT): This company that engages in worldwide oil and gas production, other upstream, RM&T and an expanding multi-national specialty chemicals business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.