New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: This e-commerce provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Angi Inc. ANGI: This This company that owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This tanker shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. GNTY: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Upwork Inc. UPWK: This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

