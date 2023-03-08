New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Associated British Foods ASBFY: This diversified international food, ingredients and retail group which is one of Europe's largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA: This company that owns, operates, and develops resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 day.

Heidrick & Struggles International HSII: This company that serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

APi Group APG: This business services company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection, and service of fire protection systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein HSIC: This companywhich is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

