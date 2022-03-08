New Strong Buy Stocks for March 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Timken Steel TMST: This company that engages in manufacturing alloy steel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal HCC: This producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Braskem BAK: This largest petrochemical operator in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Concentrix CNXC: This company that provides technology-enabled business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

