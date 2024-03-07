New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This luxury home builder company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Axos Financial, Inc. AX: This company which provides consumer and business banking products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S WILYY: This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW: This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.