New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sasol SSL: This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal and produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Esquire Financial ESQ: This bank holding company that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company that designs, produces, and sells semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

WPP WPP: This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 day.

Global Industrial Company GIC: This company that operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

