New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

Cenovus Energy CVE: This leading integrated energy firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc Price and Consensus

Cenovus Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Cenovus Energy Inc Quote

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive GPI: This one of the leading automotive retailers in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Nordstrom JWN: This leading fashion specialty retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 51% over the last 60 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nordstrom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.