New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS): This company that provides operations management and analytics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI): This company that develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): This company that provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

