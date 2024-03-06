New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM: This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

J Sainsbury plc JSAIY: This retail and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury PLC price-consensus-chart | J. Sainsbury PLC Quote

Criteo S.A. CRTO: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus

Criteo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Criteo S.A. Quote

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. AMK: This wealth management and technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

GATX Corporation GATX: This railcar leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

GATX Corporation Price and Consensus

GATX Corporation price-consensus-chart | GATX Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

