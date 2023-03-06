New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Urban Outfitters URBN: This Philadelphia, PA-based lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Belden BDC: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.
Belden Inc Price and Consensus
Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote
Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Henry Schein HSIC: This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus
Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote
Service Properties Trust SVC: This real estate investment trust which buys, owns, and leases hotels primarily in United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Service Properties Trust Price and Consensus
Service Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Service Properties Trust Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.