New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): This manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus

L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): This customer experience technology and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39% over the last 60 days.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TeleTech Holdings, Inc. Quote

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK): This bank holding company for Investors Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

County Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | County Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB): This bank holding company for Civista Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Get Free Report



Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): Free Stock Analysis Report



County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.