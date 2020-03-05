New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK): This company that manufactures and distributes building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS): This company that manufactures and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Grifols, S.A. Price and Consensus

Grifols, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grifols, S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.