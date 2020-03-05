Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK): This company that manufactures and distributes building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS): This company that manufactures and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Grifols, S.A. Price and Consensus

 

Grifols, S.A. Price and Consensus

Grifols, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grifols, S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>


Click to get this free report

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular