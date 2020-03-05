New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK): This company that manufactures and distributes building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Grifols, S.A. (GRFS): This company that manufactures and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
