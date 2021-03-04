New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM): This developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Gentherm Inc Price and Consensus

Gentherm Inc price-consensus-chart | Gentherm Inc Quote

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG): This bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Quote

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gentherm Inc (THRM): Get Free Report



MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.